Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world record; Shericka Jackson runs historic time in Brussels

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke his second world record (in a non-Olympic distance) this season, running the fastest 2000m in history at a Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday.

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m champion and two-time world 5000m champion, clocked 4 minutes, 43.13 seconds.

He broke the record of 4:44.79 set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

Ingebrigtsen previously broke the two-mile world record in June. Both distances are rarely contested on the top international level.

Ingebrigtsen’s trademark event is the 1500m. He broke the European record in that distance earlier this season, running 3:27.14 to become the fourth-fastest man in history.

Full Brussels results are here.

Also Friday, Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the 200m in 21.48 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history.

Jackson, the two-time reigning world champion, now owns the second-, third- and fourth-best times in history, led by her 21.41 from last month’s world championships.

American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record from 1988 is 21.34.

Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with a 6.10-meter clearance, then missed three attempts at upping his world record by one centimeter to 6.23 Duplantis has 15 unsuccessful tries at that height this year.

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the 100m in 10.84 to become the world’s sixth-fastest woman this year.

She did not make the individual 100m team for Jamaica for worlds but did run the 4x100m preliminary heat.

The Diamond League season ends with the Diamond League Final, which this year is the Prefontaine Classic, from Sept. 16-17 in Eugene, Oregon, on NBC Sports and Peacock.

World 100m champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson are among the stars expected to compete at Pre.