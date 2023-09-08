 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v North Carolina State
Friday at 4: Seven years later, it’s time to laugh at Notre Dame’s last trip to North Carolina State
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Two
Two tied in Ireland as McIlroy enters weekend eight back
AUTO: SEP 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Saturday Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_joeburrow_230908.jpg
Burrow’s contract another step in Bengals’ rebrand
nbc_bfa_chiefslions_230908.jpg
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
oly_atw200_dlbrussels_230908.jpg
Jackson makes Diamond League history in 200m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v North Carolina State
Friday at 4: Seven years later, it’s time to laugh at Notre Dame’s last trip to North Carolina State
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Two
Two tied in Ireland as McIlroy enters weekend eight back
AUTO: SEP 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
Saturday Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_joeburrow_230908.jpg
Burrow’s contract another step in Bengals’ rebrand
nbc_bfa_chiefslions_230908.jpg
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
oly_atw200_dlbrussels_230908.jpg
Jackson makes Diamond League history in 200m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world record; Shericka Jackson runs historic time in Brussels

  
Published September 8, 2023 04:09 PM
Ingebrigtsen smashes men's 2000m WR in Brussels
September 8, 2023 03:29 PM
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsen annihilates the men's 2000m field during the Diamond League meet in Brussels, setting a world-record time of 4:43.13 in the process.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke his second world record (in a non-Olympic distance) this season, running the fastest 2000m in history at a Diamond League meet in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday.

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m champion and two-time world 5000m champion, clocked 4 minutes, 43.13 seconds.

He broke the record of 4:44.79 set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

Ingebrigtsen previously broke the two-mile world record in June. Both distances are rarely contested on the top international level.

Ingebrigtsen’s trademark event is the 1500m. He broke the European record in that distance earlier this season, running 3:27.14 to become the fourth-fastest man in history.

Full Brussels results are here.

Also Friday, Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the 200m in 21.48 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history.

Jackson, the two-time reigning world champion, now owns the second-, third- and fourth-best times in history, led by her 21.41 from last month’s world championships.

American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record from 1988 is 21.34.

Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with a 6.10-meter clearance, then missed three attempts at upping his world record by one centimeter to 6.23 Duplantis has 15 unsuccessful tries at that height this year.

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the 100m in 10.84 to become the world’s sixth-fastest woman this year.

She did not make the individual 100m team for Jamaica for worlds but did run the 4x100m preliminary heat.

The Diamond League season ends with the Diamond League Final, which this year is the Prefontaine Classic, from Sept. 16-17 in Eugene, Oregon, on NBC Sports and Peacock.

World 100m champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson are among the stars expected to compete at Pre.