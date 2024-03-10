 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round
Tardy wins in China for first LPGA title; HOF still on hold for L. Ko
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin wins, ties World Cup season titles record in first race in six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whubur_ingsgoal_240310.jpg
Ings puts West Ham level at 2-2 against Burnley
nbc_pl_whubur_paquetagoal_240310.jpg
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
nbc_pl_avltot_240310.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Tottenham MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round
Tardy wins in China for first LPGA title; HOF still on hold for L. Ko
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin wins, ties World Cup season titles record in first race in six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whubur_ingsgoal_240310.jpg
Ings puts West Ham level at 2-2 against Burnley
nbc_pl_whubur_paquetagoal_240310.jpg
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
nbc_pl_avltot_240310.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Tottenham MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title

  
Published March 10, 2024 11:58 AM

American Jordan Stolz capped one of the best speed skating seasons of all time by winning the sport’s most storied event in world record fashion.

Stolz, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, became the youngest man to win the world allround championships since the second of fellow Wisconsinite Eric Heiden’s three consecutive titles in 1978.

Stolz distanced Dutchman Patrick Roest, a three-time world allround champion, by 1.021 points combining results from the 500m and 5000m on Saturday and the 1500m and 10,000m on Sunday in Inzell, Germany.

His point total — 144.740 — was the best in the history of the allround championships, which date officially to 1893.

Stolz ends his season having broken his first world record (1000m), skated a fastest time in history at sea level (1500m), swept the 500m, 1000m and 1500m at February’s world championships for a second consecutive year and now claiming the allround title.

Allround worlds crown the best skater across sprinting (500m), middle distance (1500m) and long distances (5000m and 10,000m).

Stolz, who rarely skates anything longer than 1500m, recognized the event’s significance in choosing it rather than the world sprint championships, also in Inzell, that were Thursday and Friday.

Stolz would have been the overwhelming favorite at sprint worlds given he is the second-fastest man in history in the 500m and the world record holder in the 1000m, the two sprint distances.

Instead, Stolz wanted to test himself at allrounds, which favors distance skaters over sprinters. Stolz and Heiden are the only men since World War II to pair an Olympic or world 500m title with a world allround title.

Stolz measured himself against Roest, who ranks No. 1 all-time in the the Adelskalender, a skating ranking based on personal-best times in the 500m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

Stolz began the season not having an Adelskalender ranking because he had never skated a 10,000m.

After debuting at the 10,000m in January, he entered allround worlds fourth on the Adelskalender list behind Roest and two recently retired legends: American Shani Davis and Dutchman Sven Kramer.

Stolz finished allround worlds second on the Adelskalender list, missing overtaking Roest by less than a second in his second career 10,000m, a 13-minute race, on Sunday.