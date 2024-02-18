Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again

Jordan Stolz swept the 500m, 1000m and 1500m at the world speed skating championships for a second consecutive year.

Stolz, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, completed his triple in Sunday’s 1500m in Calgary.

He clocked 1 minute, 41.44 seconds, distancing Olympic gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands by 1.22 seconds.

Last year, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first man to win three individual golds at a single world championships with his sweep of the three shortest events.

Stolz is having a more impressive overall 2023-24 season, which included breaking his first world record last month in the 1000m (1:05.37) and becoming the second-fastest man in history in the 500m (33.69) and third-fastest in history in the 1500m (1:40.87).

He might not be done this winter.

Stolz plans to compete in three weeks at the world allround championships, one of the most storied events across Olympic sports, according to U.S. Speedskating.

Allround worlds, where skaters are ranked combining results from the 500m through the 10,000m, have been held officially since 1893.

There was no senior world allround championships in 2023, but Stolz won the junior title by sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m and placing third in the 5000m.

The last American to win a senior world allround title was Shani Davis, who did so in 2005 and 2006.

Stolz can become the youngest man to win it since the second of Eric Heiden’s three consecutive titles in 1978.

Also Sunday, Dutchwoman Joy Beune won the 5000m, then three hours later earned bronze in the 1500m won by Japan’s Miho Takagi. Takagi also won the 1000m on Saturday.

Czech Martina Sablikova earned her 26th career individual distance medal, bronze in the 5000m, to move one shy of German Claudia Pechstein’s record total. The 36-year-old Sablikova’s first medal came in 2007.