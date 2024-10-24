 Skip navigation
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round One
‘Stubborn’ Schauffele makes ‘idiot’ mistake, cards quadruple bogey at Zozo Championship
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Taylor Moore leads as big names struggle in Round 1 of Zozo Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bucscreamsiclejerseys_241024.jpg
Dungy recalls Bucs' infamous creamsicle jersey
nbc_pft_vikingsrams_241024.jpg
Rams could turn things around by defeating Vikings
nbc_pft_mccarthy_241024.jpg
McCarthy doesn't think Cowboys have bad concepts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:34 AM
Kate Douglass shaves more than 1.5 seconds off her time in Shanghai to set a new short-course world record in the 200m breaststroke.

Kate Douglass broke the short course 200m breaststroke world record at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday.

Douglass, the Olympic champion in the 200m breast, clocked 2:14.16, beating the previous record of 2:14.57 set by fellow American Rebecca Soni at the 2009 Duel in the Pool.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Douglass said. “That was a very old record, and I honestly wasn’t sure if I was ever going to get it.”

Short course meets are held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used for the Olympics.

Douglass, known for her versatility, is also the American record holder in the 50m freestyle and 200m breast in long-course, 50-meter pools and in the 200m IM in short course.

The World Cup continues Friday with finals live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET.

TOPSHOT-SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
World Aquatics Swimming World Cup: How to watch, schedule, preview
Peacock streams live coverage of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.