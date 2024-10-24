Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Kate Douglass broke the short course 200m breaststroke world record at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday.

Douglass, the Olympic champion in the 200m breast, clocked 2:14.16, beating the previous record of 2:14.57 set by fellow American Rebecca Soni at the 2009 Duel in the Pool.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Douglass said. “That was a very old record, and I honestly wasn’t sure if I was ever going to get it.”

Short course meets are held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used for the Olympics.

Douglass, known for her versatility, is also the American record holder in the 50m freestyle and 200m breast in long-course, 50-meter pools and in the 200m IM in short course.

The World Cup continues Friday with finals live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET.