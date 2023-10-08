 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
2023 Chicago Marathon
2023 Chicago Marathon Results
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 - Day Four - St Andrews
Play washed away at Dunhill; third round to be finale on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhadunkgoal_231008.jpg
Dunk powers Brighton level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal2_231008.jpg
Isak’s double gives Newcastle 2-1 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_231008.jpg
Isak puts Newcastle level against West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
2023 Chicago Marathon
2023 Chicago Marathon Results
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2023 - Day Four - St Andrews
Play washed away at Dunhill; third round to be finale on Monday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhadunkgoal_231008.jpg
Dunk powers Brighton level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal2_231008.jpg
Isak’s double gives Newcastle 2-1 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_231008.jpg
Isak puts Newcastle level against West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

  
Published October 8, 2023 11:00 AM
Kelvin Kiptum

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya competes in the Elite Men’s Marathon during the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum broke the marathon world record to win the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours and 35 seconds, nearly breaking the two-hour barrier.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan ran the second-fastest women’s time in history — 2:13:44 — to win the women’s race.

Kiptum, listed at 23 years old, broke countryman Eliud Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:09 set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

“A world record was not in my mind today,” Kiptum said on NBC Chicago. “I knew one day I will be a world record holder.”

MORE: Chicago Marathon Results

Kiptum has run three career marathons — all in the last 10 months — and posted three of the six fastest times in history — 2:01:53 in Valencia, Spain, last December, followed by 2:01:25 in London in April.

He has supplanted the 38-year-old Kipchoge as the world’s best marathoner. Kipchoge, who held that distinction for most of the last decade, bids next year to become the first person to win three Olympic marathons.

Kipchoge is the only person known to have run 26.2 miles in under two hours, but it was not done in a record-eligible race. In 2019, he ran 1:59:40.2 in a special event in Vienna, Austria.

Recent advances in shoe technology coincided with the men’s and women’s marathon world records being broken multiple times in the last four years.

Conner Mantz was the top American man in sixth place in a personal best 2:07:47, improving on his U.S.-leading time since the start of 2022. Mantz is the clear favorite for the Feb. 3 Olympic Trials, where the top three are likely making the team for Paris.

Mantz was followed 13 seconds later by training partner Clayton Young, who lowered his personal best by 3:51 to become the second-fastest U.S. marathoner since the start of 2022.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, clocked 2:08:48 in his first completed marathon in two years coming off injuries. Rupp, 37, answered any questions about whether he is a bona fide Olympic trials contender.

Hassan added to her legend with a second win in as many marathons with a time only bettered in history by Ethiopian Tigst Assefa’s world record 2:11:53 from two weeks ago.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Hassan became the first woman to win medals in the 1500m (bronze), 5000m (gold) and 10,000m (gold) at the same Games.

Six weeks ago, she again ran the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m at the world championships, adding a silver and a bronze.

“I don’t know if six weeks is enough [to recover for the marathon],” she said. “I just love the pain.”

Emily Sisson was the top American woman in eighth in 2:22:09, a year after lowering the American record to 2:18:29 in a runner-up finish in Chicago. Sisson goes into the Olympic Trials as the clear favorite.

Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel was the second American, 58 seconds behind Sisson, to re-establish herself in her first completed marathon in nearly two years.

Swiss Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug won the women’s and men’s wheelchair races in course record times.