Ranking the top conference tournaments you should watch this weekend

Conference tournaments are a huge data point to consider when picking your March Madness brackets. For one-bid conferences, it’s obviously the only way for teams to make the NCAA Tournament field. Even in bigger, more competitive conferences, it’s a final statement, an indication of the way a team is trending entering the Big Dance.

More specifically, conference tournaments indicate a lot about who will be cutting down the nets as the national champions. Three of the last four men’s national champs (2025 Florida, 2024 UConn and 2022 Kansas) won their conference tournament. More crucially, since 1993, no champion has come up short of the semifinals of their conference tournament, per the NCAA.

With that in mind, here’s a ranking of the top eight conference tournaments you should be watching this weekend. The numbers say that the team you should pick as your national champion will be playing.

(All times EST)

1. Big Ten

Friday: Action starts at 12 PM , watch on BTN

Saturday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on CBS

Sunday: Action starts at 3:30 PM, watch on CBS

You simply won’t find a stronger overall field of teams in college basketball. No conference boasts more ranked teams than the Big Ten’s six, and all of them remain in the field. The longer running nature of the Big Ten Tournament also means there is more of it to watch than any other conference can offer, and it is the last title game to tip off on Selection Sunday – giving it a showcase quality you can’t find anywhere else.

This tournament also offers a top-tier title contender (No. 3 Michigan), an all-time great coach looking to cap his legacy (Michigan State’s Tom Izzo), an elite coach in search of his first national title (Purdue’s Matt Painter) and one of the season’s great out-of-nowhere stories (No. 11 Nebraska). Add onto that the strong, decades-long rivalries (such as guaranteed matchups of Ohio State-Michigan and Wisconsin-Illinois), and you have everything you could want.

2. Big East

Friday: Action starts at 5:30 PM, watch on FOX and FS1

Saturday: Action starts at 6:30 PM, watch on FOX

No conference tournament offers a grander stage or a stronger sense of nostalgia. When you tune in and watch these teams do battle at Madison Square Garden – the world’s most famous arena – it is impossible not to think of Ray Allen vs. Allen Iverson, six overtimes and Gerry McNamara and Kemba Walker going on generational runs.

Even if some of the teams responsible for those memories are gone, the combination of elite talent and basketball-specific branding makes the Big East Tournament uniquely self-sustaining outside of national intrigue. The Rick Pitino-Dan Hurley rivalry and Seton Hall’s quest to earn an NCAA Tournament spot are compelling to anyone, but those are really just byproducts of the dramatic pressure cooker that is the Big East. At the end of the day, the only thing these schools love more than basketball is hating each other.

St. John’s cruises past Providence Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall break down St. John’s Big East Tournament win over Providence.

3. Big 12

Friday: Action starts at 6 PM, watch on ESPN2

Saturday: Action starts at 5 PM, watch on ESPN

The highest concentration of elite talent is in the Big 12. Arizona, Houston and Iowa State are three of the top seven teams in the country, placing them firmly among the country’s true title contenders. The 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks aren’t to be overlooked, either.

Even without BYU star A.J. Dybantsa, there are plenty of elite NBA draft prospects to watch, too. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is still in the running to go number one overall, and Houston guard Kingston Flemmings is projected to go in the top five by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie. Arizona’s Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are potential lottery picks. Motiejus Krivas (Arizona), Chris Cenac (Houston) and Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) are also first-round prospects in a stacked class.

Long story short, if you want to watch the absolute best the sport has to offer, tune into the Big 12 Tournament.

4. SEC

Friday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on ESPN and SEC Network

Saturday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on ESPN

Sunday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on ESPN

The high-level talent in the SEC isn’t to be sneezed at either, especially with eight teams remaining. Defending champion Florida is surging with a one seed in their sights, and teams such as Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee are looking to build on their recent NCAA Tournament success. Vecenie has all of Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Nate Ament (Tennessee), Thomas Haugh (Florida) and Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama) going in the lottery.

The X Factor here, though, may be the presence of two double-digit seeds. The 11-seeded Oklahoma Sooners and 15-seeded Ole Miss Rebels both have won two games in the tournament and will face Alabama and Arkansas, respectively, in the nighttime quarterfinal games on Friday. If one or both of them win, we could be seeing an early Cinderella story in March.

Miami (Ohio) should be celebrated in the NCAA Tournament, not left out in the cold The RedHawks may have lost their first conference tournament game, but an undefeated regular season should be more than enough to earn a spot in The Big Dance.

5. ACC

Friday: Action starts at 7 PM, watch on ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday: Action starts at 8:30 PM, watch on ESPN

This was expected to be No. 1-ranked Duke’s tournament to lose, and it still is. Cameron Boozer is likely the Naismith Player of the Year and a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the Blue Devils went down to the last shot against a middling Florida State team in the quarterfinals, a concerning development after they lost key contributors Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba.

Perhaps knocking off Goliath won’t be the nearly impossible task it seemed. Even if the Blue Devils beat Clemson -- who prevented a Duke-North Carolina rubber match – in the semifinal, they will face a good team for the championship in No. 10 Virginia or Miami, the top vote-getting unranked team in the AP Poll.

6. Mountain West

Friday: Action starts at 6:30 PM, watch on CBS Sports Network

Saturday: Action starts at 3 PM, watch on CBS

Up until Friday’s semifinals, the Mountain West Tournament has been somewhat chalky – the remaining teams are 1-seed Utah State, 2-seed San Diego State, 3-seed New Mexico and 5-seed Nevada. That’s a real positive for the conference trying to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament; as a one-bid league (as things currently stand, anyway), the conference needs its representative to be able to compete with the best teams.

Utah State is currently lined up as an 8-seed in Lunardi’s field, so the Mountain West can add an extra team if someone can knock off the Aggies. They are ranked 32nd in KenPom, but San Diego State and New Mexico are both in the top 50, sowing they can make some noise if they get into The Big Dance.

7. Atlantic 10

Friday: Action starts at 11:30 AM, watch on USA Network and CNBC

Saturday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on CBSSN

Sunday: Action starts at 1 PM, watch on CBSSN

The top seed, Saint Louis, is currently in the NCAA Tournament field as a 10-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology. The intrigue is in whether the A-10 can secure multiple bids. VCU is slated among Lunardi’s last four teams in, and even as bubble teams drop like flies all around them, the Rams need to put together a strong showing to feel good about their position.

Saint Louis, meanwhile, was ranked for much of the season but suffered three of their four losses in the final six games of the season, including a 29-point blowout loss at George Mason in the finale. Can a team come out of nowhere and possibly make the Atlantic 10 a three-bid conference?

8. Ivy League

Saturday: Action starts at 11 AM, watch on ESPNU and ESPNNews

Sunday: Action starts at 12 PM, watch on ESPN2

You know all these schools outside of basketball. The four schools that qualified (Yale, Harvard, Penn and Cornell) are all among the most respected institutions of higher learning in the world. The team that wins the Ivy League’s NCAA Tournament bid is always a fun underdog given the emphasis on academics over athletics.

Yale has won four of the last five Ivy League Tournaments that have been held going back to 2019 (2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19) and is the top seed. The No. 13 seed Bulldogs upset No. 4 seed Auburn in the 2024 NCAA Tournament; the year before that, a 15-seeded Princeton team scored massive upsets over 2-seed Arizona and 7-seed Missouri before falling to 6-seed Creighton in the Sweet 16.