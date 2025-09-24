 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-US-TRUMP
Ryder Cup officials announce increased security measures with President Trump attending Friday
NFL: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts
Tre Tucker, Luther Burden, Daniel Jones headline Week 4’s Regression Files
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Tracking 2025 Ryder Cup practice-round groupings at Bethpage Black

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250924.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Lions skyrocket in Week 4
nbc_pft_whymicahpacker_250924.jpg
The key reason why Parsons landed with Packers
nbc_pft_wilsonsafetyplan_250924.jpg
Why Wilson was Giants’ ‘safety plan’ at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kirsty Coventry talks IOC presidency, 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on TODAY

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:00 AM

Six months after being elected the first female IOC president, Kirsty Coventry detailed what she hopes to bring to the Olympic Movement in an interview on TODAY on Wednesday.

“I want to be able to give back to this movement that has given me so much,” said Coventry, who swam for Zimbabwe at the Olympics (2000-16) and won seven medals. “I want to help athletes on their journey and after their journey. I want us to be working as stakeholders to ensure the Games remain relevant and remain a space of inspiration, especially in a very divided world, because the athletes showcase the best of humanity to everyone. Those values and those inspirational moments that they give us and their stories, right? This is what we love and what you guys at NBC love. The stories of the triumphs and the letdowns and the failures, but how they get back up and how they’re resilient. They just showcase the best of what and how we should all be acting daily.”

Coventry recently visited the host of the next Olympics — the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February 2026.

“Italy is just known for its landscapes, right, the beautiful landscapes, the family feel, the passion that Italians have for sport,” she said. “They’re ready to put on a show. It’s going to be a beautiful show.”

For future Summer and Winter Games, Coventry’s priority is to bring out the spirit of the Olympics.

“My goal over the next few years is to find how we can showcase that in a really authentic way,” she said. “I think that the younger generation expect that. They want us to be responsible. They want us to be showcasing our values and what we stand for. That’s really important for me. As I said, our athletes are at the heart of everything we do, but finding more ways to better support them, finding more ways to bring their stories to light. That’s, I think, where the special moments are.”

Kirsty Coventry IOC
Kirsty Coventry starts IOC president term, reflects on Olympic swimming journey from Zimbabwe
Kirsty Coventry is the first female IOC president and the first from an African country.