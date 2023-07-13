 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern at Purdue
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern at Purdue
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery

  
Published July 13, 2023 01:17 PM
Konnor McClain

John Cheng/USA Gymnastics

U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain will miss upcoming domestic gymnastics meets while recovering from recent hand surgery.

McClain, 18, will miss the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5, putting her in line to miss the U.S. Championships later in August.

“Right now her focus is getting healthy,” a representative for McClain said.

A USA Gymnastics spokesperson said that McClain must “compete at Classic and hit qualifying marks if she aspires to qualify for and compete at Championships.”

McClain’s rep said that she hopes to return to elite competition later this year and that they are discussing a possible petition for a world championships team selection camp in September.

Later Thursday, LSU announced that McClain will join that program this fall rather than defer to after the 2024 Olympics, which had been the plan.

The last U.S. female gymnast to compete collegiately in the season leading up to making an Olympic team was Kelly Garrison in 1988.

Last year, McClain withdrew from world team consideration due to a back injury. She has not competed since.

Before that, she became the sixth woman to win the all-around in her senior nationals debut since 2000. The other five later won Olympic and/or world all-around titles, the most recent Simone Biles.

McClain, the 2019 U.S. junior all-around silver medalist, was originally too young for the Tokyo Olympics but became age-eligible when the Games were postponed one year to 2021. She skipped the 2021 nationals (and a shot at Olympic Trials) to focus on a 2024 Olympic bid.