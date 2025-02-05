Lindsey Vonn has ‘a bad cold or flu’ on eve of World Championships return

Lindsey Vonn has “a bad cold or flu” but still plans to compete in her first World Championships race in six years on Thursday.

“I wouldn’t let something like that prevent me from racing after everything I’ve gone through to get here! I guess the competitor in me is still there,” was posted on her social media.

“Yesterday afternoon I started to really not feel well,” she said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. “Trying to do everything I can to recover.”

Vonn is expected to compete in Thursday’s super-G and Saturday’s downhill (both at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock), plus possibly the new team combined event next Tuesday at worlds in Saalbach, Austria.

Vonn ended a five-year retirement to compete this season at age 40 after feeling pain-free following partial right knee replacement surgery last April.

Her goal is to end her career with a fifth Olympic appearance at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

She has deemed the comeback successful so far through seven World Cup races, including fourth- and sixth-place finishes.

“It’s been 2,187 days since I raced in a World Championships… but tomorrow I’m back!!🙌🏻… something I never thought I would be able to do,” was posted on her social media. “I feel lucky to get this opportunity but also thankful that I was able to earn my way here with a body that is finally working again!

“This journey hasn’t been an easy one but it has given me a lot of joy. I’ve lived an incredible life since I retired in 2019 and I miss that life, my dogs and my family. But this adventure is short and one that I will not waste. I know I still have the ability to succeed in this sport but will all the pieces of the puzzle fit together tomorrow? I don’t know. What I do know is this; I will give it my all, I will not take it for granted and I will have fun!”

"…And if everything doesn’t fit together tomorrow, that’s ok too. I still have 368 days to be figure it out 😉"