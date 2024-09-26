 Skip navigation
Canada Olympic gold medalist Maggie Mac Neil retires from swimming

  
Published September 26, 2024 10:29 AM

Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil, who won an Olympic medal of every color in Tokyo in 2021, announced her retirement from swimming.

“I have always wondered what the moment would feel like, when I decide to hang up the cap and goggles. Well, here it is,” was posted on her social media. “I am officially retiring from competitive swimming. The little girl above would have never dreamed this is where her love of swimming would take her. I’ll keep it brief, but I am so grateful for all the memories, people, and places I have gotten to experience just through swimming.”

Mac Neil, 24, previously said in February that Paris would be her final Olympics but had not decided at that time her definitive end point.

Mac Neil won the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics in what was then the third-fastest time in history, two years after winning a world title in the event.

In relays, she added 4x100m freestyle silver and 4x100m medley bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Mac Neil took 100m fly silver at the 2023 World Championships, then placed fifth in the event at the Paris Olympics. She was also part of Canadian relays in Paris that placed fourth, fourth and fifth.

Mac Neil swam for the University of Michigan and then LSU and continued training in Baton Rouge after her college career.