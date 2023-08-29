 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

George Pickens
Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock Down: Preseason movers
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
GOLF: AUG 06 PGA - Wyndham Championship
Thomas, Koepka among six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
Syndication: PackersNews
2023 Fantasy Football Deep League DST Targets

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfceastpview_230829.jpg
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_mikelancev2_230829.jpg
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
nbc_pft_howellrivera_230829.JPG
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

George Pickens
Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock Down: Preseason movers
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
GOLF: AUG 06 PGA - Wyndham Championship
Thomas, Koepka among six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
Syndication: PackersNews
2023 Fantasy Football Deep League DST Targets

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfceastpview_230829.jpg
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_mikelancev2_230829.jpg
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
nbc_pft_howellrivera_230829.JPG
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC Universal to air record Paralympic coverage from Paris, daily live shows

  
Published August 29, 2023 10:01 AM

NBC Universal will air a Paralympic record 1,500-plus hours of TV and streaming programming of the Paris Games, including daily live shows, plus primetime broadcasts.

The Paris Games, which open Aug. 28, 2024, will have live coverage on USA Network and CNBC, plus nine hours on NBC, including six hours in primetime. Overall, there will be more than 140 hours on TV.

Streaming coverage on Peacock will serve about 1,500 live hours across all 22 Paralympic sports, up from 1,000-plus hours of streaming for the Tokyo Games on NBC Sports digital platforms and Peacock.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will again also have comprehensive live streaming coverage.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Place de la Concorde with an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées, marking the first Paralympic Opening Ceremony to ever occur outside of a stadium.

The following 11 days of medal competition visit iconic venues:

• The Grand Palais for wheelchair fencing and taekwondo
• The Champ de Mars Arena for judo and wheelchair rugby
• The Esplanade des Invalides for archery
• A stadium at the Eiffel Tower for blind soccer
• The Château de Versailles for equestrian
• Roland Garros for wheelchair tennis