NBC Universal to air record Paralympic coverage from Paris, daily live shows

NBC Universal will air a Paralympic record 1,500-plus hours of TV and streaming programming of the Paris Games, including daily live shows, plus primetime broadcasts.

The Paris Games, which open Aug. 28, 2024, will have live coverage on USA Network and CNBC, plus nine hours on NBC, including six hours in primetime. Overall, there will be more than 140 hours on TV.

Streaming coverage on Peacock will serve about 1,500 live hours across all 22 Paralympic sports, up from 1,000-plus hours of streaming for the Tokyo Games on NBC Sports digital platforms and Peacock.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will again also have comprehensive live streaming coverage.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Place de la Concorde with an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées, marking the first Paralympic Opening Ceremony to ever occur outside of a stadium.

The following 11 days of medal competition visit iconic venues:

• The Grand Palais for wheelchair fencing and taekwondo

• The Champ de Mars Arena for judo and wheelchair rugby

• The Esplanade des Invalides for archery

• A stadium at the Eiffel Tower for blind soccer

• The Château de Versailles for equestrian

• Roland Garros for wheelchair tennis