 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Five - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andy Murray at Wimbledon
NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Free agency slows after busy first 48 hours
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wimbledon 2023 - Day Five - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasts Andy Murray at Wimbledon
NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Free agency slows after busy first 48 hours
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic champion basketball player, dies at 51

  
Published July 7, 2023 12:44 PM
Nikki McCray-Penson

SYDNEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Nikki McCray #15 of the United States dribbles the ball against Russia during the Women’s Basketball competition, part of the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics at the Sydney Superdome on September 20, 2000 in Sydney, Australia. The United States defeated Russia 88-77. (Photo by: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51.

McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

She joined Dawn Staley as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017.

McCray-Penson won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. The 1996 team sparked the formation of the WNBA and ABL. She played in the ABL and won MVP honors in 1997 before heading over to the WNBA. McCray-Penson was a three-time All-Star in that league while playing for the Washington Mystics.

She played eight seasons in the WNBA before retiring in 2006. She was an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons.

McCray-Penson then became the head coach at Old Dominion for three seasons, going 24-6 in 2020. She spent one year at Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons and returned to coaching at Rutgers last season.

McCray-Penson played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.