Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, first step of sprint double

Noah Lyles won the 100m at the world championships, taking the first step toward becoming the first man since Usain Bolt to sweep the 100m and 200m at a worlds.

Lyles, the two-time world 200m champion racing the 100m at worlds for the first time, clocked a personal-best 9.83 seconds, prevailing by five hundredths over 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the first African man to win a world 100m medal.

Brit Zharnel Hughes took bronze, one thousandth of a second behind Tebogo.

The top five sprinters were bunched midway through the race, but Lyles used his trademark closing speed to prevail.

He will go for a 200m three-peat at worlds later this week.

Neither American Fred Kerley (reigning world champion) nor Italian Marcell Jacobs (Olympic gold medalist) made it out of the semifinals earlier Sunday.

In the heptathlon, Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her second world title by overtaking American Anna Hall, the first-day leader.

Johnson-Thompson ran a personal best by 1.63 seconds in the 800m, the seventh and last event, to hold off Hall by 20 points, the smallest margin in world championship history.

Johnson-Thompson won with 6,740 points on Sunday. In May, Hall won a heptathlon with 6,988 points.

Hall, competing with a wrap and tape around her left leg, ran the fastest 800m ever in a world championships heptathlon.

But Johnson-Thompson entered the race with a 43-point lead and finished close enough to Hall. Johnson-Thompson and Hall were neck and neck in projected points with about 200 meters to go before the Brit closed the gap.

Ivana Vuleta, a 33-year-old Serb, became the oldest woman to win a world title in the long jump (doing so after Olympic and world bronze medals). American Tara Davis-Woodhall took silver, her first senior global medal.

Worlds continue Monday, live on USA Network and Peacock, featuring the women’s 100m and men’s 110m hurdles finals.