U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week

World champions Noah Lyles and Ezra Frech were among athletes taking part in a Hugo Boss show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy last week.

Lyles, who swept the 100m and 200m at August’s track and field worlds, celebrated the end of his season by swapping a speed suit for a formal one.

“The straight away is fun but the Walk way is less stressful,” he posted.

Lyles mixed his sprint career with his love of fashion all season, leading track and field athletes in walk-ins at meets.

Frech, a high jump gold medalist at July’s Para athletics worlds in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic host city of Paris, is familiar with the spotlight, having appeared on The Ellen Show. His mom, Bahar Soomekh, had roles in Saw III, Mission: Impossible III and Crash.

He also created the Angel City Games, a yearly multi-sport competition for athletes with disabilities in his home of Los Angeles.

Olympians from other countries also took part in the Hugo Boss show, including Alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and sprinters Alica Schmidt of Germany and Paulo André of Brazil.

Noah Lyles and Ezra Frech brought the SWAG to Milan Fashion Week. 🔥



(📸: @nojo18/IG, @teamezra05/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZcffMHaW7W — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 23, 2023