 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lillard_noexcuse_230927.jpg
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
nbc_big10_michstate_mosleyandduplain_230927.jpg
MSU’s Duplain, Mosley talk Spartans traditions
nbc_cfb_ndliufauintv_230927.jpg
How Liufau quarterbacks the Irish defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
tucker.jpg

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lillard_noexcuse_230927.jpg
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
nbc_big10_michstate_mosleyandduplain_230927.jpg
MSU’s Duplain, Mosley talk Spartans traditions
nbc_cfb_ndliufauintv_230927.jpg
How Liufau quarterbacks the Irish defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week

  
Published September 27, 2023 05:22 PM
Noah Lyles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Noah Lyles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

World champions Noah Lyles and Ezra Frech were among athletes taking part in a Hugo Boss show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy last week.

Lyles, who swept the 100m and 200m at August’s track and field worlds, celebrated the end of his season by swapping a speed suit for a formal one.

“The straight away is fun but the Walk way is less stressful,” he posted.

Lyles mixed his sprint career with his love of fashion all season, leading track and field athletes in walk-ins at meets.

Frech, a high jump gold medalist at July’s Para athletics worlds in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic host city of Paris, is familiar with the spotlight, having appeared on The Ellen Show. His mom, Bahar Soomekh, had roles in Saw III, Mission: Impossible III and Crash.

He also created the Angel City Games, a yearly multi-sport competition for athletes with disabilities in his home of Los Angeles.

Olympians from other countries also took part in the Hugo Boss show, including Alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and sprinters Alica Schmidt of Germany and Paulo André of Brazil.