Alison dos Santos edges Karsten Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives to win in Oslo

Brazilian Alison dos Santos overtook Norwegian Karsten Warholm to win a close 400m hurdles at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, adding another chapter to arguably the most exciting event in track and field in recent years.

Dos Santos, the 2022 World champion and third-fastest man in history, passed Warholm, the reigning Olympic and world champion and world record holder, after Warholm clipped the last hurdle.

Dos Santos clocked 46.63 seconds, the ninth-fastest time in history and the fastest time ever recorded this early in a year. Warholm was seven hundredths behind.

American Rai Benjamin, the second-fastest man in history who was not in Oslo, previously owned the world’s fastest time this year of 46.64.

Warholm, Benjamin and dos Santos combine to own the 14 fastest times in history.

Warholm and Benjamin went one-two at the Tokyo Olympics in the two fastest times in history, with dos Santos taking bronze in the then-fourth-fastest time in history.

Also Thursday, Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet ran the second-fastest men’s 5000m in history, a 12:36.73 to miss Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei’s world record by 1.37 seconds.

Cheptegei, the Olympic gold medalist, placed ninth. The top eight men all ran a personal best, and six national records fell.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway dove at the finish line to win the 1500m by three hundredths over Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 3:29.74, the world’s best time this year in his second race of 2024. He didn’t compete in the winter indoor season due to an Achilles injury, then placed second in the mile at last Saturday’s Pre Classic in his 2024 debut.

World champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the women’s 400m in the world’s best time this outdoor season (49.30).

Paulino beat a field that included the other two medalists from last August’s worlds — Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland (second in 49.80) and Sada Williams of Barbados (fifth in 50.71).

Brit Matthew Hudson-Smith shattered his own European record in the men’s 400m, bringing it down from 44.26 to 44.07.

Hudson-Smith, who won silver and bronze at the last two worlds, is now the world’s second-fastest man in 2024 behind Canadian Christopher Morales-Williams.

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy placed fourth in the 100m in 10.03. South African Akani Simbine won in 9.94.

American Brittany Brown took the women’s 200m in 22.32, while two-time reigning world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica was fifth in 22.97.

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna won a men’s discus competition that included the top seven men from last August’s worlds. Alekna, who threw a world record 74.35 meters on April 14, won Thursday with a 70.91-meter throw.

The Diamond League season continues Sunday in Stockholm, live on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET.