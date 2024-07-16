2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials will decide spots on the team for Paris, live on Peacock and CNBC starting Thursday from Miramar, Florida.

A nation can qualify a maximum of three athletes per individual event while not going over a total roster limit. The U.S. team size will be 54 athletes, according to U.S. Paralympics Track and Field.

Notables entered in trials include all five of the U.S.’ reigning world champions: Jaydin Blackwell (men’s T38 100m, 400m), Mikey Brannigan (men’s T20 1500m), Roderick Townsend (men’s T47 high jump), David Blair (men’s F64 discus) and Noelle Malkamaki (women’s F46 shot put).

Blackwell, a 20-year-old from the Detroit suburbs, could bid to become the first American to win 100m and 400m gold in any classification at one Paralympics since Raymond Martin won the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m in T52 in 2012.

Seven Americans who won individual Tokyo Paralympic gold are also entered: Jeremy Campbell (men’s F64 discus), Breanna Clark (women’s T20 400m), Sam Grewe (men’s T63 high jump), Nick Mayhugh (men’s T38 100m, 400m, long jump), Daniel Romanchuk (men’s T54 100m, 400m and 800m), Susannah Scaroni (women’s T54 400m, 800m, 1500m) and Townsend, who is entered in the high jump and long jump.

Romanchuk and Scaroni already made the team in the marathon. As has Tatyana McFadden, a 20-time Paralympic medalist who is also entered in track and field trials in the T54 100m, 400m and 800m.

The Paris Paralympics open Aug. 28.

2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials Broadcast Schedule



Day Time (ET) Platform Thursday 4:30 p.m. Peacock Friday 8 a.m. Peacock 4:30 p.m. Peacock Saturday 9 a.m. Peacock 3 p.m. CNBC, Peacock Sunday 1 p.m.* CNBC, Peacock

CNBC broadcasts air on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for CNBC subscribers.

*Taped broadcast