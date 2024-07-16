 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog
The 152nd Open Championship
Rory McIlroy admits he ‘blanked Tiger Woods’ after changing phone number
Jaylen Waddle
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rexlavontigerbryson_240716.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s future with U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagner5thhole_240716.jpg
Approaching the longest hole at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog
The 152nd Open Championship
Rory McIlroy admits he ‘blanked Tiger Woods’ after changing phone number
Jaylen Waddle
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_rexlavontigerbryson_240716.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s future with U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagner5thhole_240716.jpg
Approaching the longest hole at Royal Troon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

  
Published July 16, 2024 09:18 AM

The U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials will decide spots on the team for Paris, live on Peacock and CNBC starting Thursday from Miramar, Florida.

A nation can qualify a maximum of three athletes per individual event while not going over a total roster limit. The U.S. team size will be 54 athletes, according to U.S. Paralympics Track and Field.

Notables entered in trials include all five of the U.S.’ reigning world champions: Jaydin Blackwell (men’s T38 100m, 400m), Mikey Brannigan (men’s T20 1500m), Roderick Townsend (men’s T47 high jump), David Blair (men’s F64 discus) and Noelle Malkamaki (women’s F46 shot put).

Blackwell, a 20-year-old from the Detroit suburbs, could bid to become the first American to win 100m and 400m gold in any classification at one Paralympics since Raymond Martin won the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m in T52 in 2012.

Seven Americans who won individual Tokyo Paralympic gold are also entered: Jeremy Campbell (men’s F64 discus), Breanna Clark (women’s T20 400m), Sam Grewe (men’s T63 high jump), Nick Mayhugh (men’s T38 100m, 400m, long jump), Daniel Romanchuk (men’s T54 100m, 400m and 800m), Susannah Scaroni (women’s T54 400m, 800m, 1500m) and Townsend, who is entered in the high jump and long jump.

Romanchuk and Scaroni already made the team in the marathon. As has Tatyana McFadden, a 20-time Paralympic medalist who is also entered in track and field trials in the T54 100m, 400m and 800m.

The Paris Paralympics open Aug. 28.

2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Thursday4:30 p.m.Peacock
Friday8 a.m.Peacock
4:30 p.m.Peacock
Saturday9 a.m.Peacock
3 p.m.CNBC, Peacock
Sunday1 p.m.*CNBC, Peacock

CNBC broadcasts air on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for CNBC subscribers.
*Taped broadcast