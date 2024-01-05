 Skip navigation
Every U.S. individual champion entered in Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville, live on Peacock

  
January 5, 2024
As Paris Olympics beckon, Tirico reflects on 2023
December 21, 2023 12:08 PM
As 2023 nears an end and another Olympic year awaits, Mike Tirico reflects on the gold standards of Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Sha'Carri Richardson, Ilia Malinin, Caeleb Dressel, Jordan Stolz, Erin Jackson and more.

All 16 active U.S. swimmers who own an individual Olympic or world title are entered in the first Tyr Pro Series meet of the Olympic year next week in Knoxville, Tennessee, airing live on Peacock.

The group: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Lydia Jacoby, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, Alex Walsh, Torri Huske, Olivia Smoliga, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink and Justin Ress.

The international contingent is led by 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh, who swept the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley titles at the last two world championships.

The full entry list is here.

Peacock airs live finals coverage Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. CNBC airs highlights from those broadcasts next Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 ET.

Americans are gearing up for the Olympic Trials, which are June 15-23 in Indianapolis. The top two per individual event at trials, plus the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays, are likely to make the team for Paris.

Knoxville should provide early trials previews in many events.

Particularly intriguing are the women’s 100m backstroke (Smith, Katharine Berkoff, Claire Curzan, Rhyan White and Smoliga have all won individual world championships medals) and men’s 50m freestyle (Olympic gold medalist Dressel, 2023 World silver medalist Jack Alexy, 2022 World silver medalist Michael Andrew and 2023 U.S. champion Ryan Held).