Sha’Carri Richardson edges Julien Alfred in Olympic 100m rematch in Zurich

Sha’Carri Richardson overtook Julien Alfred in the final strides to win the 100m in each’s first race since the Olympics at a Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Olympic 100m silver medalist Richardson clocked 10.84 seconds on a rain-soaked track, four hundredths ahead of the Olympic gold medalist Alfred from Saint Lucia.

“This is probably the funnest race I’ve had all season,” Richardson said. “I took that time after the Games to come back, regroup and be able to show you guys the Sha’Carri Richardson y’all know.”

At the Paris Games, Alfred won in 10.72 ahead of Richardson (10.87) on Aug. Richardson has the world’s best time of 2024: 10.71 from the U.S. Olympic Trials.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

Also Thursday, Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 12.99 seconds, breaking his tie with 1996 Olympic gold medalist Allen Johnson for the most sub-13-second races in history. Holloway and Johnson were previously tied at 11 times going sub-13.

In the men’s 1500m, Olympic bronze medalist Yared Nuguse went past Tokyo Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the last 100 meters to win in 3:29.21. Ingebrigtsen clocked 3:29.52, ahead of Paris Olympic champion Cole Hocker (3:30.46).

In the men’s 200m, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo ran down American Kenny Bednarek -- 19.55 to 19.57 -- in a repeat of their Olympic one-two. Bednarek lowered his personal best by two hundredths.

Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya took the women’s 5000m in 14:09.52, the seventh-fastest time in history.

Ryan Crouser earned his second consecutive Diamond League shot put win, throwing 22.66 meters, his best since winning a third consecutive Olympic gold. Next week, Crouser goes for his second Diamond League season title.

The Diamond League season ends next week with the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Sept. 13-14, live on Peacock.