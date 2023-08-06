2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results
Published August 5, 2023 10:09 PM
Results from the 2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics meet ...
Women
All-Around
1. Simone Biles — 59.1
2. Leanne Wong — 54.1
3. Joscelyn Roberson -- 54.050
4. Nola Matthews -- 53.550
5. Katelyn Jong — 53.45
Balance Beam
1. Simone Biles — 14.8
2. Suni Lee — 14.5
3. Joscelyn Roberson -- 14.3
4. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 13.5
5. Nola Matthews -- 13.3
Floor Exercise
1. Simone Biles — 14.9
2. Joscelyn Roberson -- 14
3. Leanne Wong — 13.5
4. Nola Matthews -- 13.3
5. Amelia Disidore — 13.25
Uneven Bars
1. Zoe Miller -- 14.75
2. Skye Blakely — 14.35
3. Simone Biles — 14
4. Jordan Chiles — 13.9
4. Nola Matthews -- 13.9
Vault
1. Simone Biles — 15.4
2. Joscelyn Roberson -- 14.65
3. Kaliya Lincoln — 14.15
3. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 14.15
3. Leanne Wong — 14.15