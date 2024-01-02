Snoop Dogg joins NBC Olympics team for 2024 Paris Games

Snoop Dogg returns to Olympic coverage this summer as a special NBC Olympics correspondent at the Paris Games, which open July 26.

“Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold,” Snoop Dogg said in a NBC Sports PR release. “Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop Dogg, 52, will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico during the Paris Games, attend competition, visit with athletes and their friends and families and explore city landmarks. His reports will air on the primetime show on NBC and Peacock.

Snoop Dogg made his Olympic broadcast debut in 2021 on the acclaimed Peacock show “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg,” which included memorable commentary on equestrian dressage.

This past November, Snoop Dogg met with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls at a promotional shoot for the Paris Games.