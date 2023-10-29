Men’s Alpine skiing World Cup season opener canceled

The first men’s Alpine skiing World Cup race of the season was canceled due to high winds Sunday after 47 of the 73 skiers took their first run.

A giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, was canceled for safety and fairness reasons “due to the extreme wind and with the forecast of even increasing wind for the rest of the day,” according to the International Ski Federation (FIS).

FIS hasn’t announced if, when or where a makeup race will be scheduled.

Austrian Marco Schwarz had the fastest first run of those who skied, 29 hundredths ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt, the reigning World Cup overall champion. The start was lowered before the race due to wind. The results will not count.

The world’s top-ranked skiers all took their first of two scheduled runs, with lower-ranked skiers making up the second half of the start list.

The next scheduled men’s World Cup races are two downhills on the Italy-Switzerland border on Nov. 11-12. The women have two slaloms in Levi, Finland, from Nov. 11-12.

ALPINE SKIING: Results | Broadcast Schedule