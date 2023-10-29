 Skip navigation
Men’s Alpine skiing World Cup season opener canceled

  
Published October 29, 2023 07:17 AM
Soelden Alpine Skiing World Cup

SOELDEN, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 29: The piste workers give up the target because the wind is too strong at the Men’s Giant Slalom during the first run Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Rettenbachferner on October 29, 2023 in Soelden, Austria. (Photo by Hans Peter Lottermoser/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Getty Images

The first men’s Alpine skiing World Cup race of the season was canceled due to high winds Sunday after 47 of the 73 skiers took their first run.

A giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, was canceled for safety and fairness reasons “due to the extreme wind and with the forecast of even increasing wind for the rest of the day,” according to the International Ski Federation (FIS).

FIS hasn’t announced if, when or where a makeup race will be scheduled.

Austrian Marco Schwarz had the fastest first run of those who skied, 29 hundredths ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt, the reigning World Cup overall champion. The start was lowered before the race due to wind. The results will not count.

The world’s top-ranked skiers all took their first of two scheduled runs, with lower-ranked skiers making up the second half of the start list.

The next scheduled men’s World Cup races are two downhills on the Italy-Switzerland border on Nov. 11-12. The women have two slaloms in Levi, Finland, from Nov. 11-12.

