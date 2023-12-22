 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

"The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening
‘The Boys in the Boat’ from George Clooney a movie on 1936 Olympic rowing team
NCAA Football: CFP National Champions-Press Conference
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bestdeffound_231221.jpg
Edwards honors U.S. veterans in Normandy
nbc_pl_postgamelivars_231223.jpg
Liverpool, Arsenal share the spoils in draw
nbc_pl_nashvillefest_231223.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest heading to Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

"The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening
‘The Boys in the Boat’ from George Clooney a movie on 1936 Olympic rowing team
NCAA Football: CFP National Champions-Press Conference
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bestdeffound_231221.jpg
Edwards honors U.S. veterans in Normandy
nbc_pl_postgamelivars_231223.jpg
Liverpool, Arsenal share the spoils in draw
nbc_pl_nashvillefest_231223.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest heading to Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sun Yang’s chances of Olympic return dashed by China qualifying criteria

  
Published December 22, 2023 04:23 PM
Sun Yang

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 18: Sun Yang of China celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final during the day one of FINA Champions Swim Series 2020-Beijing at Ying Tung Swimming Hall of National Olympic Sports Center on January 18, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sun Yang, the most decorated Chinese swimmer in history, is eligible to return to competition in late May from a four-year suspension, but he will not be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics, according to selection criteria published Friday.

The Chinese Swimming Association criteria states that the Olympic team will be chosen based on results from three meets: last July’s world championships, this coming February’s world championships and a national trials meet in April.

Sun, 32, received a four-year, three-month ban in 2020 due to a doping case, making him ineligible for all of those meets. The suspension stems from Sun having a drug-test sample destroyed with a hammer in 2018.

The Olympic selection criteria also disqualifies athletes who have been banned more than one year for doping violations.

It’s unclear if Sun is planning to return to competition once his ban ends.

From 2011 through 2019, Sun won 14 Olympic or world titles from the 200m freestyle through the 1500m free.

Sun and Katie Ledecky are the only swimmers to win Olympic titles in both the 200m and 1500m frees in a career. The women swam the 1500m at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo.

Sun ranks fourth in career individual world swimming titles behind Michael Phelps, Ledecky and Swede Sarah Sjöström.

He owns the 1500m free world record set at the 2012 London Olympics.