Suni Lee to miss gymnastics world team selection camp

  
Published September 12, 2023 07:56 PM
Suni Lee

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Sunisa Lee participates in a training session prior to the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 04, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee will miss next week’s selection camp to determine the U.S. team for this fall’s world gymnastics championships.

“Suni was invited to camp but has opted not to participate,” according to USA Gymnastics’ social media.

Lee, 20, was diagnosed with two types of kidney diseases earlier this year, which caused her to prematurely end her second and final college season at Auburn in March. She was also limited in training this spring and summer and at August meets, competing on balance beam and vault but not uneven bars and floor exercise.

The five-woman team for worlds (plus an alternate) will be named after the Sept. 19-20 camp competition in Katy, Texas.

It is expected that the entire world team will be made up of athletes who compete next week given petitions to the world team are not allowed.

Worlds are Sept. 30-Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The camp competition roster includes the top 17 all-around finishers from last month’s national championships, led by record eight-time U.S. all-around champion Simone Biles.