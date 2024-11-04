 Skip navigation
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day Four
How to watch: 2024 World Wide Technology, LPGA Lotte, Abu Dhabi HSBC and Charles Schwab Cup Championship
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 NHK Trophy figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024

Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
nbc_bte_cardsjets_241103.jpg
Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day Four
How to watch: 2024 World Wide Technology, LPGA Lotte, Abu Dhabi HSBC and Charles Schwab Cup Championship
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 NHK Trophy figure skating: How to watch, TV/live stream info, schedule, preview
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024

nbc_roto_bteweek10openers_241103.jpg
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
nbc_bte_cardsjets_241103.jpg
Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sydney added as World Marathon Major with two more cities eyed for status

  
Published November 4, 2024 07:27 AM

The Sydney Marathon in Australia will become the seventh 26.2-mile race in the annual World Marathon Major series.

Sydney’s addition was announced during Sunday’s New York City Marathon, which is the last major marathon held every year.

The other annual majors are Tokyo each March (added in 2013), Boston and London each April, Berlin in September and Chicago in October. The Olympics, held every four years, and the world championships, held every two years, are also considered majors.

The next Sydney Marathon is on Aug. 31, 2025, taking place two weeks before the men’s and women’s marathons at the world championships in Tokyo.

The World Marathon Major series, which began in 2006, aims to add two more races to reach nine majors total annually.

The Cape Town Marathon and the Shanghai Marathon could join as early as 2026 and 2027, respectively, should each pass two years of candidacy assessments.

World Marathon Major criteria includes “every aspect of the runner experience from expo to race course, the standard of elite athletes recruited, all operational procedures, safety standards and much more.”

