2024 New York City Marathon results: Winners, finisher list, times, leaderboard
Published November 3, 2024 10:05 AM
Top 10 and notable results from the 53rd New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2024. Searchable results will be available here …
Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:48:05
2. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:58:47
3. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:59:20
4. Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) — 2:00:21
5. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 2:00:57
6. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) — 2:01:48
Men’s Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:36:31
2. David Weir (GBR) — 1:36:36
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:36:44
4. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:40:10
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:41:04
6. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:41:04
7. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:41:05
8. Geert Schipper (NED) — 1:41:29
9. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:47:45
10. Josh Cassidy (CAN) — 1:49:34
Jenny Simpson, arguably the best female miler in U.S. history, plans to retire after the New York City Marathon.