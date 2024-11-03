 Skip navigation
2024 New York City Marathon results: Winners, finisher list, times, leaderboard

  
Published November 3, 2024 10:05 AM
How Hocker shocked the world at the Paris Olympics
October 29, 2024 03:01 PM
Cole Hocker shares the inside scoop of his 1500m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he passed favorites Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen over the final 100 meters to secure the gold medal for Team USA.

Top 10 and notable results from the 53rd New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2024. Searchable results will be available here

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:48:05
2. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:58:47
3. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:59:20
4. Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) — 2:00:21
5. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 2:00:57
6. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) — 2:01:48

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:36:31
2. David Weir (GBR) — 1:36:36
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:36:44
4. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:40:10
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:41:04
6. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:41:04
7. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:41:05
8. Geert Schipper (NED) — 1:41:29
9. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:47:45
10. Josh Cassidy (CAN) — 1:49:34

Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson sets New York City Marathon as last professional race, then eyes 50-state journey
Jenny Simpson, arguably the best female miler in U.S. history, plans to retire after the New York City Marathon.