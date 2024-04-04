Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel and many more Paris Olympic hopefuls are among the entries for next week’s Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, the circuit’s last stop before June’s Olympic Trials.

Every active individual U.S. Olympic gold medalist is entered: Ledecky and Dressel, each a seven-time Olympic champion, plus Lydia Jacoby, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

Individual world champions in the field include Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Alex Walsh, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink and Frenchman Léon Marchand.

The full entry list is here. Peacock airs live coverage on April 11-12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Swimmers are preparing for the Olympic Trials from June 15-23 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

There, the top two in most events will make the team for the Paris Games. Up to the top six are expected to make the team in the 100m and 200m frees for relay purposes.

Ledecky will bid to make a fourth Olympics.

She is ranked No. 1 in the country in 2024 in the 800m free (by 8.76 seconds) and the 1500m free (by 25.46 seconds), events she hasn’t lost to domestic competition in more than a decade.

Ledecky has closer American challengers in the 400m free -- 17-year-old Claire Weinstein is 2.15 seconds slower than her this year — and the 200m free -- Manuel is 1.80 seconds behind, plus Weinstein out-touched Ledecky in the event at the 2023 U.S. Championships.

Ledecky dropped the individual 200m free from her schedule at the world championships in 2022 and 2023 and has not publicly announced whether she hopes to swim it at the Paris Games. She is entered in the 200m through 1500m frees in San Antonio.

Dressel is preparing for a run at a third Olympics.

He took months off from swimming in late 2022 and ramped back up to a full practice schedule last spring.

This year in his primary events, he ranks first among Americans in the 100m butterfly, second in the 50m free and sixth in the 100m free. He is entered in all three in San Antonio.