U.S. wins gold in women’s four at 2025 World Rowing Championships

The U.S. won its first gold medal at the 2025 World Rowing Championships in the women’s four in Shanghai.

Camille Vandermeer, Azja Czajkowski, Teal Cohen and Kaitlin Knifton overtook Great Britain in the second 500m, establishing an early lead to hold off Romania in the final 1,000m of the 2,000m race for the U.S.’ first gold in the event since 2018.

Ancuta Bodnar, Geanina Dumitrita Juncanariu, Adriana Adam and Amalia Beres of Romania took silver after completing the fastest 500m split of the race with their signature sprint. Romania finished in 6:28.44, less than a second behind the U.S. (6:27.71).

Juliette Lequeux, Rebecca Leigh, Isla Blake and Alana Sherman of New Zealand claimed bronze (6:31.11) after overtaking the Netherlands in the final 500m. The Dutch finished fourth with Great Britain placing fifth.

Vandermeer and Czajkowski are undefeated this year after winning gold with Cohen and Knifton at the World Rowing Cup I in Varese, Italy and gold with Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson and Etta Carpender at the World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland.