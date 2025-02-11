USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Para Nationals to be held together

USA Track and Field is combining the Para National Championships with its annual Outdoor Championships for the first time in 2025.

The USATF Outdoor Championships are July 31-Aug. 3 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Para Nationals are July 31-Aug. 2 at Hayward.

“This meet will be momentous for the sport because we don’t often get the opportunity to showcase able-bodied and Para sport side by side,” U.S. Paralympics Track and Field Director Sherrice Fox said in a press release. “It will not only determine which of our athletes we take with us to worlds, but also will be the first time that fans will get to see Para sport contested at USATF Outdoor Championships. We are so excited to set the cornerstone for what will hopefully be many more combined meets in the future.”

Competition will determine teams for the World Track and Field Championships from Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo and the World Para Track and Field Championships from Sept. 26-Oct. 5 in New Delhi, India.

Beginning this year, the U.S. Paralympic track and field program has been part of USA Track and Field in the latest move to unify the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

Previously, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee managed Para track and field.

At the Paris Games, the U.S. Olympic track and field team won 34 medals and 14 gold medals, leading both categories. The U.S. Paralympic track and field team won 38 medals and 10 gold medals, ranking second behind China.

“We are thrilled to host the USATF Para National Championships concurrently with the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field for the first time,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said in the release. “This historic event underscores USATF’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all elite track and field athletes. With the Championships just a few months away, we’re excited to showcase the incredible talent of both Para and able-bodied athletes in one of the most extraordinary facilities in the world.”