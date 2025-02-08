Yared Nuguse, Grant Fisher break world records at Millrose Games

Yared Nuguse and Grant Fisher broke the indoor mile and 3000m world records, making U.S. distance-running history at the Millrose Games.

Nuguse, the Olympic 1500m bronze medalist, clocked 3 minutes, 46.63 seconds to win his third consecutive Wanamaker Mile title at the Armory in New York City.

Nuguse lowered the world record of 3:47.01 set by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in 2019.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Nuguse told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “I haven’t had a world record yet in my career, and I’ve always really wanted one just because I felt like, especially in the mile, I was good enough for it.”

Hobbs Kessler, the runner-up to Nuguse on Saturday, also went under Kejelcha’s record with a 3:46.90.

Nuguse is the first American to hold an indoor or outdoor mile world record on the track since Mary Slaney held both women’s records in the 1980s.

The last American man to hold an indoor or outdoor mile world record on the track was Dick Buerkle indoors in 1978 and ’79, according to Bringbackthemile.com, before World Athletics began recognizing an official world record in the indoor mile.

In the 3000m on Saturday, Fisher, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist, overtook the Olympic 1500m gold medalist Hocker on the final straightaway and clocked 7:22.91.

“Battle for the ages right there,” Fisher told Johnson. “Cole’s at the top of his game right now. ... With 50 (meters) to go, going against the defending 1500m gold medalist, it’s a little scary, but I pulled it off.”

Hocker also went under the previous world record, crossing in 7:23.14.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma held the previous record of 7:23.81 from 2023.

Fisher became the first American since 2003 to break a world record in a distance-running event that’s on the world indoor or outdoor championships programs. The mile is not on either program.

Regina Jacobs broke the women’s indoor 1500m world record in 2003 (before she was banned for doping later that year) and held it until 2006.

The last American man to break a distance-running world record in a world indoor or outdoor championships event was Khalid Khannouchi in the marathon in 2002.

At the Paris Games, Fisher became the first American to win an Olympic medal in both the 5000m and the 10,000m.

Also at Millrose, Josh Hoey broke the American record in the indoor 800m, clocking 1:43.90 to become the third-fastest man in history globally.

Hoey, who missed the 2024 Olympic team by one spot, prevailed by 29 hundredths over 2024 World Indoor champion Bryce Hoppel.

Hoppel, fourth at the Olympics, also went under the previous American indoor record of 1:44.21 set by Donavan Brazier in 2021.

The season continues with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships from Feb. 22-23 with coverage on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 23. The World Indoor Championships are March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.