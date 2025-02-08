 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Yared Nuguse, Grant Fisher break world records at Millrose Games

  
Published February 8, 2025 06:25 PM

Yared Nuguse and Grant Fisher broke the indoor mile and 3000m world records, making U.S. distance-running history at the Millrose Games.

Nuguse, the Olympic 1500m bronze medalist, clocked 3 minutes, 46.63 seconds to win his third consecutive Wanamaker Mile title at the Armory in New York City.

Nuguse lowered the world record of 3:47.01 set by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in 2019.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Nuguse told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “I haven’t had a world record yet in my career, and I’ve always really wanted one just because I felt like, especially in the mile, I was good enough for it.”

MILLROSE GAMES: Full Results

Hobbs Kessler, the runner-up to Nuguse on Saturday, also went under Kejelcha’s record with a 3:46.90.

Nuguse is the first American to hold an indoor or outdoor mile world record on the track since Mary Slaney held both women’s records in the 1980s.

The last American man to hold an indoor or outdoor mile world record on the track was Dick Buerkle indoors in 1978 and ’79, according to Bringbackthemile.com, before World Athletics began recognizing an official world record in the indoor mile.

In the 3000m on Saturday, Fisher, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist, overtook the Olympic 1500m gold medalist Hocker on the final straightaway and clocked 7:22.91.

“Battle for the ages right there,” Fisher told Johnson. “Cole’s at the top of his game right now. ... With 50 (meters) to go, going against the defending 1500m gold medalist, it’s a little scary, but I pulled it off.”

Hocker also went under the previous world record, crossing in 7:23.14.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma held the previous record of 7:23.81 from 2023.

Fisher became the first American since 2003 to break a world record in a distance-running event that’s on the world indoor or outdoor championships programs. The mile is not on either program.

Regina Jacobs broke the women’s indoor 1500m world record in 2003 (before she was banned for doping later that year) and held it until 2006.

The last American man to break a distance-running world record in a world indoor or outdoor championships event was Khalid Khannouchi in the marathon in 2002.

At the Paris Games, Fisher became the first American to win an Olympic medal in both the 5000m and the 10,000m.
Fisher, Hocker battle for 3000m world record
Grant Fisher calls his race with Cole Hocker a "battle for the ages" as he secured a world record in the men's 3000m at the 117th Millrose Games.

Also at Millrose, Josh Hoey broke the American record in the indoor 800m, clocking 1:43.90 to become the third-fastest man in history globally.

Hoey, who missed the 2024 Olympic team by one spot, prevailed by 29 hundredths over 2024 World Indoor champion Bryce Hoppel.

Hoppel, fourth at the Olympics, also went under the previous American indoor record of 1:44.21 set by Donavan Brazier in 2021.

The season continues with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships from Feb. 22-23 with coverage on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 23. The World Indoor Championships are March 21-23 in Nanjing, China.

TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles wins New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, calls out Tyreek Hill
Noah Lyles won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m in his first top-level meet since the Paris Olympics.