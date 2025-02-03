Noah Lyles wins New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, calls out Tyreek Hill

Noah Lyles called out Tyreek Hill after winning the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m in his first top-level meet since the Paris Olympics.

Shortly after crossing the finish line, the Olympic 100m champion Lyles took the bib off his back and showed what was written on the inside: “Tyreek Could Never.”

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles said of Hill to Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

Hill responded on hour later, posting, “Get a load of this guy.”

Previously, Lyles and Hill challenged each other to a race in separate comments following the Paris Olympics. No match race has been announced yet.

Hill, 30, ran the 60m at the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in 6.70 seconds in his first track meet in nine years.

Lyles, 27, won the 60m at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships in a personal best 6.43.

Hill’s wind-legal personal best in the 100m from 2012 is 10.19 seconds, putting him outside the 10 fastest NFL players in history in that event.

Lyles won the Paris Olympic 100m in a personal best 9.79 seconds.

Lyles clocked 6.52 seconds in the 60m on Sunday, prevailing by five hundredths over Terrence Jones of the Bahamas.

“I’m trying to transcend the sport, and my first job is to make sure everybody knows that even though I won the medal, I go everywhere, and I’m going to win because I’m the world’s fastest man,” said Lyles, who added later that it was likely his last meet of the indoor season as he prioritizes the World Outdoor Championships in Tokyo in September.

Marcell Jacobs of Italy, the Tokyo Olympic 100m champion, placed fourth in the five-man final.

Lyles-Jacobs marked the first head-to-head between Olympic men’s 100m gold medalists at any distance since Usain Bolt faced Justin Gatlin at the 2017 Worlds in Bolt’s final meet.

Also Sunday, Quincy Wilson, who last summer won 4x400m relay gold at age 16 to become the youngest male Olympic track and field medalist, won the 400m in 45.66, the fastest indoor time ever for somebody that young.

Wilson, who turned 17 on Jan. 8, was already the second-fastest man in history under the age of 18 (45.76 from last January) behind 2012 Olympic gold medalist Kirani James of Grenada (45.24 from 2010, when he was an older 17).

Other winners Sunday included Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell (women’s 60m hurdles), Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia (women’s 300m), Grant Holloway (men’s 60m hurdles) and Rai Benjamin (men’s 300m).

The indoor season continues with the Millrose Games next Saturday (4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), plus the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on Feb. 22-23 (also on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 23).

