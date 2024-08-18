Tyreek Hill officially challenges Noah Lyles to a 50-yard race

Noah Lyles thinks Tyreek Hill is chasing clout. Hill nevertheless believes Lyles will be eating dust.

In response to recent comments from the Olympic gold medalist regarding Hill’s claim that he could beat Lyles in a race, Hill has officially challenged Lyles to a race.

“Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race,” Hill posted on X.

Lyles recently told Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco that Hill “is just chasing clout.”

“The man dodges smoke,” Lyles said. “I don’t got time for that. . . . If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the Internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up,’ if you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track.”

Hill presumably picked 50 yards because he believes he can get off to a faster start, and that Lyles would pass him by if the race went a full 100 yards, or 100 meters.

Still, Lyles should call Hill’s bluff. Race him. Do it. Fill a stadium and sell the rights to TV and give the money to charity.

The Dolphins might take exception to Hill doing it between now and the end of the season. Regardless, set it up for February or March. Let’s see if either or both guys has the guts to do it.

Put up or shut up. Or maybe put up and shut up. Whatever it takes to get rid of the tiresome “I’m faster than you” BS.