Noah Lyles: Tyreek Hill is “chasing clout” by claiming he’s faster

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill recently said he could beat Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles in a race. Noah Lyles recently responded.

In one appearance, Lyles couldn’t think of Hill’s name.

“What’s the cheetah guy from football, what’s his name?” Lyles said. " I can’t remember his name. What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast name?”

Lyles was reminded of the name. Appearing on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Lyles addressed Hill’s boast that he could beat the gold medalist in a race.

“Tyreek is just chasing clout,” Lyles said. “The man — anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up, like DK Metcalf.”

Last year, Metcalf won the 60-meter dash at USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championship, with a time of 6.7 seconds.

“The man dodges smoke,” Lyles said of Hill. “I don’t got time for that. . . . If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the Internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up,’ if you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track.”

Lyles is right. There’s so much crowing between and among fast guys about who’s faster, but they never back it up. Because it’s far easier to say, “I’m faster than you” than it is to risk being proven wrong.

In fairness to Hill, the clip from the Up & Adams show seemed to reflect Hill’s periodic desire to conjure a little WWE-style drama. Fun, lighthearted, not serious. And, in even more fairness to Hill, he seemed to be stirred up by a mischaracterization of Lyle’s past comments about NBA champions claiming they are world champions. Lyles has not questioned whether Super Bowl champions are world champions, which is the comment that set Hill off on Lyles.

Regardless, it’s a lot of talk and bluster. Sound and fury signifying nothing. Except for the clicks it generates when we’re bored enough to pay attention.