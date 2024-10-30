USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program

The U.S. Paralympic track and field program will become part of USA Track and Field in the latest move to unify the Olympic and Paralympic Movements within the U.S.

Beginning Jan. 1, Para track and field, which has been managed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, will be integrated into USA Track and Field.

“With the USOPC and USATF joining forces for our Paralympics Track & Field National Team and development programs, we are setting the stage for unprecedented opportunity and development,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. “We’ve committed to working toward this model of integration, because we know it will allow Para athletes to fully access a powerhouse of resources, support and training as they pursue excellence and represent Team USA.”

Para athletes “will now have access to the same level of support and attention as other elite U.S. track and field athletes,” according to a press release.

“This is an incredible moment for our sport,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said in the release. “USATF has a strong commitment to providing inclusive and comprehensive support, and by uniting our Olympic and Paralympic programs, we are setting the standard for what an integrated sports program can achieve. We believe the benefits of being one team will drive success on and off the field of play.”

At the Paris Paralympics, the U.S. track and field team won 38 medals and 10 gold medals, ranking second behind China.

“This change means so much to me and to the entire Para track and field community,” Paris T62 400m gold medalist Hunter Woodhall said in the release. “Becoming part of one team with USATF is the right next step for Paralympic track and field and for Team USA, and it’s incredibly exciting to see the investment, dedication, and future we’re building together.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements have been combined in many ways in the last several years.

In May 2023, U.S. Ski and Snowboard integrated Para Alpine skiers and snowboarders onto its roster.

In 2021, the Tokyo Games marked the first for which Olympians and Paralympians received the same prize money from the USOPC for medals — $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze — increasing Paralympic payouts as much as 400 percent.

In June 2019, the U.S. Olympic Committee changed its name to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The USOPC still manages some Olympic and Paralympic sports, including Para swimming and Para cycling.