Greece ousts U.S. women’s water polo team in world championship semifinals

Greece beat a new-look U.S. women’s water polo team 14-10 in the world championship semifinals, taking out the most dominant nation in the sport’s history.

Greece plays 2024 Olympic gold medalist Spain or Hungary in Wednesday’s final in Singapore. The U.S. plays the Spain-Hungary semifinal loser in Wednesday’s bronze-medal game.

The U.S. won five of the previous six world titles, plus Olympic gold medals in London, Rio and Tokyo. Its Olympic streak was snapped in Paris with a semifinal loss (Australia) and then a defeat in the bronze-medal game (Netherlands).

The U.S. roster for the Singapore worlds includes seven Olympians from Paris and seven women making their global championship debut.

Amanda Longan, the lone Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo on the team, has been the primary goalie.

Emily Ausmus, the youngest Paris Olympic team member at age 18, leads the world team with 14 goals through five games.

Olympic stalwarts Maggie Steffens, Maddie Musselman and goalie Ashleigh Johnson are not on the world team. They are on indefinite breaks from the national team.

The U.S. men’s water polo team lost in the quarterfinals at worlds to Serbia in a rematch of their 2024 Olympic semifinal. Serbia won Olympic gold, while the U.S. earned bronze in Paris, its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

The World Aquatics Championships continue through Aug. 3 with swimming and diving events starting Saturday.