MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 World Swimming Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets
Angels at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets
Reds at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Greece ousts U.S. women’s water polo team in world championship semifinals

  
Published July 21, 2025 07:13 AM

Greece beat a new-look U.S. women’s water polo team 14-10 in the world championship semifinals, taking out the most dominant nation in the sport’s history.

Greece plays 2024 Olympic gold medalist Spain or Hungary in Wednesday’s final in Singapore. The U.S. plays the Spain-Hungary semifinal loser in Wednesday’s bronze-medal game.

The U.S. won five of the previous six world titles, plus Olympic gold medals in London, Rio and Tokyo. Its Olympic streak was snapped in Paris with a semifinal loss (Australia) and then a defeat in the bronze-medal game (Netherlands).

The U.S. roster for the Singapore worlds includes seven Olympians from Paris and seven women making their global championship debut.

Amanda Longan, the lone Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo on the team, has been the primary goalie.

Emily Ausmus, the youngest Paris Olympic team member at age 18, leads the world team with 14 goals through five games.

Olympic stalwarts Maggie Steffens, Maddie Musselman and goalie Ashleigh Johnson are not on the world team. They are on indefinite breaks from the national team.

The U.S. men’s water polo team lost in the quarterfinals at worlds to Serbia in a rematch of their 2024 Olympic semifinal. Serbia won Olympic gold, while the U.S. earned bronze in Paris, its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

The World Aquatics Championships continue through Aug. 3 with swimming and diving events starting Saturday.

World Aquatics
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
World Championships competition in swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo air live on Peacock.