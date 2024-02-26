 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Rex & Lav pod: AK’s mysterious return; Charlie coverage goes OB
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
What to Watch For in Spring Training: Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
nbc_pl_kicksandcultureteaser_240226.JPG
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside
nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Rex & Lav pod: AK’s mysterious return; Charlie coverage goes OB
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
What to Watch For in Spring Training: Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
nbc_pl_kicksandcultureteaser_240226.JPG
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside
nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published February 26, 2024 08:46 AM

The world indoor track and field championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Friday through Sunday from Glasgow, Scotland.

Noah Lyles, the reigning world 100m and 200m champion, plus Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Katie Moon (pole vault) and Grant Holloway, undefeated in the 60m hurdles for nearly a decade, headline the U.S. roster at the last global championship to be held before the Paris Olympics.

In the 60m, Lyles bids to become the first sprinter to complete a set of world titles in the 60m, 100m and 200m since Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a decade ago.

Maurice Greene and Fraser-Pryce are the only sprinters to win world titles in the 60m, 100m and 200m in a 12-month span. The 60m is not on the Olympic program.

WORLD INDOORS: Entry List | Schedule

Crouser hopes to add the biggest, and perhaps only missing piece from his shot put trophy cabinet. He already holds Olympic and world outdoor titles, plus world records indoors and outdoors. Crouser took silver in his world indoors debut in 2022.

American athletes are preparing for June’s Olympic Trials, where the top three in most events make the team for Paris.

International stars expected at world indoors include Olympic champions: Swede Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) and Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the 400m hurdles gold medalist who is entered in the flat 400m.

Plus reigning world outdoor champions: Dutchwoman Femke Bol, the 400m hurdles gold medalist entered in the flat 400m; Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump); Brit Josh Kerr, the 1500m gold medalist entered in the 3000m and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, the 10,000m gold medalist entered in the 3000m.

World Indoor Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)EventPlatform
Friday4:45-9:10 a.m.Day 1 MorningPeacock
2-5 p.m.Day 1 EveningPeacock
Saturday4:50-9:20 a.m.Day 2 MorningPeacock
2-5 p.m.Day 2 EveningPeacock
Sunday4:55-8:40 a.m.Day 3 MorningPeacock
2-5 p.m.Day 3 EveningCNBC, Peacock

*CNBC also airs Day 1 evening session on Saturday from 9-12 a.m. and Day 2 evening session on Sunday from 8-11 a.m.
**CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.