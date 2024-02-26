2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

The world indoor track and field championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Friday through Sunday from Glasgow, Scotland.

Noah Lyles, the reigning world 100m and 200m champion, plus Olympic gold medalists Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Katie Moon (pole vault) and Grant Holloway, undefeated in the 60m hurdles for nearly a decade, headline the U.S. roster at the last global championship to be held before the Paris Olympics.

In the 60m, Lyles bids to become the first sprinter to complete a set of world titles in the 60m, 100m and 200m since Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a decade ago.

Maurice Greene and Fraser-Pryce are the only sprinters to win world titles in the 60m, 100m and 200m in a 12-month span. The 60m is not on the Olympic program.

WORLD INDOORS: Entry List | Schedule

Crouser hopes to add the biggest, and perhaps only missing piece from his shot put trophy cabinet. He already holds Olympic and world outdoor titles, plus world records indoors and outdoors. Crouser took silver in his world indoors debut in 2022.

American athletes are preparing for June’s Olympic Trials, where the top three in most events make the team for Paris.

International stars expected at world indoors include Olympic champions: Swede Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) and Norwegian Karsten Warholm, the 400m hurdles gold medalist who is entered in the flat 400m.

Plus reigning world outdoor champions: Dutchwoman Femke Bol, the 400m hurdles gold medalist entered in the flat 400m; Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump); Brit Josh Kerr, the 1500m gold medalist entered in the 3000m and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, the 10,000m gold medalist entered in the 3000m.

World Indoor Championships Live Broadcast Schedule



Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 4:45-9:10 a.m. Day 1 Morning Peacock 2-5 p.m. Day 1 Evening Peacock Saturday 4:50-9:20 a.m. Day 2 Morning Peacock 2-5 p.m. Day 2 Evening Peacock Sunday 4:55-8:40 a.m. Day 3 Morning Peacock 2-5 p.m. Day 3 Evening CNBC, Peacock

*CNBC also airs Day 1 evening session on Saturday from 9-12 a.m. and Day 2 evening session on Sunday from 8-11 a.m.

**CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.