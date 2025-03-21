 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Creighton vs. Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
NASCAR Xfinity: Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami: Start time, TV info and weather
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
2025 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chase Jackson, Taliyah Brooks win bronze medals at World Indoor Track and Field Championships

  
Published March 21, 2025 09:45 AM

American shot putter Chase Jackson and pentathlete Taliyah Brooks earned bronze medals on the first day of the World Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Jackson threw 20.06 meters, finishing behind repeat champion Sarah Mitton of Canada (20.48) and Dutchwoman Jessica Schilder (20.07) in Nanjing, China, on Friday.

Jackson previously won world outdoor gold in 2022 and 2023 and world indoor silver in 2022 and bronze in 2024.

Jackson has bounced back from being eliminated in qualifying at the Paris Olympics. Two weeks after that, she launched the second-farthest throw in American history (20.64 meters, just shy of her American outdoor record 20.76).

WORLD INDOORS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Last month, she won her fifth U.S. indoor title and broke the American indoor record by throwing 20.24.

“I’m riding that disappointment into something good instead of something bad,” Jackson told RunnerSpace at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in February. “Technically, I feel like I look better than I’ve ever looked.”

Brooks, 11th in the Paris Olympic heptathlon, took third in Friday’s pentathlon with 4,669 points behind Finland’s Saga Vanninen (4,821) and Ireland’s Kate O’Connor (4,742).

Brooks’ result matched the best for an American in the event since DeDee Nathan won the world title in 1999.

Also Friday, Brit Jeremiah Azu won the men’s 60m in 6.49 seconds. He edged Australian Lachlan Kennedy by one hundredth.

American Ronnie Baker was fastest in the semifinals (6.51), then finished sixth in the final after grabbing the back of his left thigh in the closing strides.

South Korean Woo Sang-Hyeok won his second world indoor title in the high jump. He cleared 2.31 meters, while Olympic gold medalist Hamish Kerr of New Zealand took silver with a 2.28-meter clearance.

World Indoors continue later Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET with the next session of qualifying heats. The next finals session is Saturday at 6:35 a.m. ET. All sessions air live on Peacock.

