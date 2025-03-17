 Skip navigation
2025 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:07 AM

The World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Nanjing, China, air live from Thursday through Sunday on Peacock with additional coverage on NBC and CNBC.

The fields feature Olympic 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, who bids to become the first person to win three consecutive World Indoor 60m hurdles titles.

Holloway has won more than 70 consecutive 60m hurdles races dating to his last defeat in 2014 as a high school sophomore, according to track and field results database Tilastopaja.info.

The standard high hurdles distance for outdoor meets like the Olympics is 110 meters for men and 100 meters for women. For indoor meets, it’s 60 meters.

The U.S. roster for worlds also includes Sam Kendricks (two-time world outdoor pole vault champion), Chase Jackson (two-time world outdoor shot put champion) and Josh Hoey, who last month ran the second-fastest indoor 800m in history.

Internationally, the headliners are Olympic 1500m and 5000m gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, world outdoor 5000m and 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia and two-time Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis of Sweden (pole vault) and Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (long jump).

Full entry lists are here.

2025 World Indoor Championships Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)PlatformSession
Thursday10:05 p.m.PeacockMorning
Friday6:30 a.m.PeacockNight
10:05 p.m.PeacockMorning
Saturday6:35 a.m.PeacockNight
11:30 a.m.*CNBCHighlights
2:30 p.m.*CNBCHighlights
10:05 p.m.PeacockMorning
Sunday7:35 a.m.PeacockNight
12 p.m.*NBCHighlights
3:30 p.m.*CNBCHighlights
5:30 p.m.*CNBCHighlights

*Delayed broadcast

Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
Nikki Hiltz wins distance double, Josh Hoey gets American record at USATF Indoor Champs
Nikki Hiltz followed a 3000m title with a fifth consecutive U.S. 1500m crown.