Unrivaled women’s basketball league expands with new clubs, development pool

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:17 PM

MEDLEY, Fla. — Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled is adding two more clubs — Breeze Basketball Club and Hive Basketball Club — for its second season.

The league announced the expansion Wednesday, saying it also will bring in six players for a season-long development pool and add a fourth night of games.

That brings the league to eight teams and 54 players, up from six teams and 36 players who competed in its inaugural eight-week season that wrapped up in March.

Unrivaled’s second season will tip off in January.

During the first season, games were played on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with each club playing two games per week. Clubs will continue playing two nights a week but will no longer play back-to-back games.

The league’s development pool will include young players who temporarily will fill a spot on a team if a player on its roster gets injured. After that, they’ll return to the pool.

The expansion comes two days after Unrivaled announced that it is now valued at $340 million after closing its oversubscribed Series B investment round that brought in funding from another group of sports figures.