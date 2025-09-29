U.S. finishes 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with 18 gold medals, 35 total

After a week of intense competition, Team USA wrapped up the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships with a bang, bringing home a total of 18 world titles.

The 18 world titles claimed by the United States was tied for most in Singapore, matching Italy. However, the Italians held the edge over the U.S. in the overall medal count, claiming 46 overall compared to the U.S.’ 35. In terms of total medals won, Ukraine topped the list with 49 medals (including 16 gold).

Breakout star Katie Kubiak led the way for Team USA, making a statement in her first para world championship. Kubiak, who began competing in para swimming meets in 2024, already has broken several records in the S4 classification. Now, she can add four-time world champion to her résumé after securing gold in the 50m freestyle S4, the 50m backstroke S4, the 100m freestyle S4 and the 200m freestyle S4. She also took silver in the 50m butterfly S5 and obtained two medals as part of the mixed relay events.

2024 Paralympians Olivia Chambers and Leanne Smith also made their presence felt in Singapore. Chambers also collected four world titles, winning gold in the 400m freestyle S13, the 100m freestyle S13, the 100m breaststroke SB13 and the 200m IM SM13 in her most dominant world championships to date. Smith similarly was commanding, taking the world title in the 200m freestyle S3, the 50m freestyle S3 and the 100m freestyle S3 en route to seven total medals.

Mallory Weggemann, Gia Pergolini and Morgan Stickney all clinched two world titles, finishing with four, two, and two medals respectively, while Grace Nuhfer nabbed one world title and three total medals. Koehn Boyd led the way on the men’s side with two silver medals, and Noah Jaffe, Jessica Long, Ahalya Lettenberger, Evan Wilkerson and Christie Raleigh-Crossley all claimed one medal each.