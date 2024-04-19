 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Leigh Diffey Download

Leigh Diffey

Play-by-Play & Host – Motorsports

Leigh Diffey is one of the most prolific voices in motorsports, serving as NBC Sports’ lead play-by-play commentator for its INDYCAR, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, MotoGP and Supercross coverage. In addition, he is NBC Olympics’ primary announcer for Track & Field and has called numerous events at both the Summer and Winter Games.

In 2019, Diffey was the lead announcer on NBC’s first-ever broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 and has reprised the role every year since. NASCAR has also been a part of Diffey’s portfolio, having called Cup and Xfinity Series races in addition to hosting NASCAR America.

Versatility is one of Diffey’s strengths and in his time at NBC Sports since joining in 2013, has worked on the Track & Field World and National Championships, rowing at the Rio Summer Games, bobsled, skeleton and luge at both the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Games, the Rugby World Cup and Premiership Rugby.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Diffey served as a host and play-by-play commentator for SPEED Channel in the US, the BBC in the UK and Network Ten in Australia, where he worked on F1, INDYCAR, MotoGP, Golf (including The Masters), World Superbike, World Rally, Sailing and V8 Supercars. He was also a host of Sports Tonight in Australia. Diffey is a native of Brisbane, Australia, and currently lives in Connecticut with his wife and two children.