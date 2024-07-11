 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

NBAGolden State WarriorsReece Beekman

Reece
Beekman

Gardner, Beekman lift No. 8 Virginia past No. 22 N.C. State
Jayden Gardner scored 18 points, Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50 on Tuesday night.
Sea Captain Out: Klay Thompson says heartfelt goodbye to Bay Area fans
Paris Olympics notes: Doncic face Antetokounmpo in qualifying, Australia announces deep roster
Warriors reportedly to sign-and-trade for sharpshooter Buddy Hield from 76ers
The Lakers offered more money, years, so why did Klay Thompson choose the Mavericks?
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
2024 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Top players, news, live updates, rumors, deadline, signings