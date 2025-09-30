Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on Champions League loss at Gala, injuries to Alisson and Ekitike

Arne Slot and Liverpool suffered three losses on Tuesday — a Champions League match in Turkiye that featured injuries to Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike.

We’re waiting for an update on Ekitike, but the Reds will not have Alisson for a looming big Premier League match at the weekend. The veteran was injured while saving Victor Osimhen’s breakaway and was replaced by Georgi Mamardashvili.

Slot congratulated Galatasaray for winning a penalty he deemed a bit dubious, and was also bitter with Gala for some other perceived embellishments/time-wasting. Dominik Szoboszlai caught Baris Alper Yilmaz in the face after the latter cut back in the box, and Yilmaz made sure the referee saw the offense.

“They make a 20% penalty a 100% penalty, which is very smart from them,” Slot said.

Here are Slot’s other thoughts after the loss, which followed a weekend loss to Crystal Palace that ruined the Reds’ perfect Premier League start.

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on Galatasaray loss, Alisson injury

Quotes transcribed by the BBC

“Again, disappointed. For me, this was a different performance on and off the ball. First half we played quite well and had a big chance to go 1-0 up.

“It is difficult to compare this situation to before. We are sometimes a bit out-smarted in situations like this and I cannot blame Dominik Szoboszlai for the situation. They make a 20% penalty a 100% penalty, which is very smart from them.

“We are not so far [from last season]. This is sometimes what the schedule can bring, Galatasaray is not a simple game. We now play Chelsea away, a difficult game.”

“The margins are small and they were last season. For the second time in a row we are on the wrong side.

“I saw a lot of things in the first half, but the second half was much less. I don’t think in the second half there was a lot of playing time, their striker was on the floor four or five times. It was difficult to get momentum in the game.”

