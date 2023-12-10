Folarin Balogun’s two assists for Monaco make strong USMNT claim (again)

The United States men’s national team has several good options at center forward right now, but has been waiting to see if one of them can be very good.

Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent, and Haji Wright are just a few of the contenders for time in Gregg Berhalter’s set-up, though Balogun has been the primary choice.

That does not look in danger of changing on the evidence of Balogun’s Saturday performance for Monaco versus Rennes.

Balogun didn’t add to his season haul of four goals since making a permanent move from Arsenal, but he did throw a pair of assists onto his season log.

And the style of those assists show continued evolution for the 22-year-old.

The first sees Balogun collect a loose ball at the penalty spot and resist the urge to pump a low-danger shot on goal, instead laying the ball out wide for a Vanderson finish.

Then the USMNT striker drops way into the midfield a la Harry Kane to chop a pass over the Rennes back line that Youssouf Fofana slots home for the second goal of a 2-1 win.

Really good stuff for Balogun, who still needs to find more consistency of form to become the striker he hinted at last season on loan to Reims, where he scored 22 times.

Folarin Balogun assists versus Rennes

Vanderson opens the scoring with an assist from Balogun! ⚽️🇺🇸



Catch 🟠⚫️ Stade Rennes vs. 🔴⚪️ Monaco LIVE NOW on #beINSPORTS 📺 #SRFCASM #Ligue1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/rNsJdd9x5I — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 9, 2023