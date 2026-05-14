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How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published May 14, 2026 10:37 AM

Liverpool or Aston Villa would seal a top-five place by defeating the other at Villa Park early Saturday.

But Villa could struggle with focus as they’ll leave for Istanbul soon after the game for a Europa League Final versus Bundesliga mainstays Freiburg.

The Reds and Villans both have 59 points but the visitors have an eight-goal edge in goal differential so anything short of a lopsided Villa will deliver fourth to the Reds.

WATCH Aston Villa v Liverpool

A Villa win would give them a fourth-place edge, too, though Unai Emery’s men are set to face Man City in Week 38.

Bournemouth are four points back of both sides and could still catch either by winning out and getting some help, which they’ll get from one of these two teams on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah is back for Liverpool for his penultimate game for the Reds, though Florian Wirtz is ill and could be miss the game.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (unspecified), Amadou Onana (knee)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (achilles), Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (unspecified), Florian Wirtz (stomach)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction

The Reds are slight favorites despite the venue. But there should also be a lift from the Villans players aiming to play in the final at midweek. Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool.