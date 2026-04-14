How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bayern Munich were halfway headed to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last week before Kylian Mbappe scored late in the second half to make it 2-1 and put Real Madrid right back in the tie as it heads to Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

MORE — Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored just five minutes apart either side of halftime as Bayern looked like one of the very best sides in Europe this season, but Mbappe’s goal left it all to play for in the second leg. Real Madrid expect to win the Champions League every season (hello, 15 European trophies), but this year they need it more than most as they trail rivals Barcelona by nine points in La Liga’s title race, while they are already out of the Copa del Rey (at the hands of second-division side Albacete) and they were beaten by Barca in the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid have only finished a season without a trophy once in 15 years (2020-21).

For live updates and highlights throughout Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 15)

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Bayern Munich team news, focus

OUT: Lennart Karl (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Ulreich (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Thiabaut Courtois (thigh), Rodrygo (torn ACL), Aurelien Tchouameni (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Asencio (illness)

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction

Kane will score at least once (and probably assist another), which means Madrid are going to need a boatload of goals. For some reason, this just doesn’t have the feel of a classically dominant Real Madrid side of yesteryear. Bayern Munich 3-2 (5-3 agg.) Real Madrid.