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How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest news, prediction

  
Published May 1, 2026 09:40 AM

Bournemouth are near the top of the race for the final European spots next season and Crystal Palace come to town with a chance to keep their flickering continental hopes alive on Sunday.

The host Cherries open the weekend with 49 points, good for seventh place and a point off sixth-place Brighton. This wild season, however, has delivered a table where 12th place is just three points back and 13th-place Palace are still in with a shout.

WATCH Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Palace have 43 points with a match-in-hand — albeit against title-chasing City — and could well qualify for the Europa League by winning the Conference League anyway. Soon-to-be ex-Palace manager Oliver Glasner has done a spectacular job and will directly affect the top-seven race as the Eagles finish with Everton, Man City, Brentford, and Arsenal after this weekend.

It should be a lively Sunday affair, although Palace are returning from Poland where they beat Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk 3-1 on Thursday in the first leg of their Conference League semifinal tie. Might that swing this fixture?

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Boscombe, Bournemouth
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT :Justin Kluivert (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace prediction

If there’s an edge in desperation it goes to Bournemouth, who already have advantages in both home ground and preparation time. All of that probably move the needle into a win for the Cherries. Bournemouth 2-0 Palace.