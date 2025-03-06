How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford have kicked on in recent weeks and they host an Aston Villa side who have one foot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

WATCH – Brentford v Aston Villa

The Bees drew at home against Everton last time out but results have picked up impressively in recent months and Thomas Frank’s side are once again sitting pretty in midtable. If they beat Villa on Saturday they will move just one point behind them and a late surge towards European qualification is not out of the question.

Villa won 3-1 at Club Brugge on Tuesday to give themselves a nice cushion ahead of their last 16 second leg at home next Wednesday. Unai Emery’s side weren’t brilliant in Bruges but they were clinical late on as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have made a huge difference in attack. Villa’s attacking depth is scary but they do have to get back on track in the Premier League, while they’re also in the FA Cup quarterfinals as their large squad is being stretched to its limits.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (March 8)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Sepp van den Berg (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Mathis Jensen (adductor), Christian Norgaard (concussion)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Amadou Onana (thigh), Ross Barkley (calf)

Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like it will be a tight, tense game between two teams who love to play direct on the counter. A draw feels just about right. Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa.