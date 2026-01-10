 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live: FA Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 10, 2026 08:44 AM

Manchester United’s quest to reclaim the FA Cup includes a visit from Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford for Sunday’s third round tie.

The Red Devils won the 2023-24 FA Cup over rivals Manchester City to move within one of all-time FA Cup title winners Arsenal’s 14, and interim boss Darren Fletcher will hope he can play a positive part in another one after triumphing as a player with the 2003-04 Man United team.

MORE — FA Cup third round schedule, results | All-time winners

Brighton, meanwhile, have only once reached the FA Cup Final, taking Man United to a replay before losing its chance for the trophy in the 1982-83 tournament.

Fabian Hurzeler would love a cup run to spruce up what’s been a lull in an otherwise decent season. The Seagulls are 1W-4D-3L in their last eight Premier League outings and the lone win came at home to bottom-three Burnley, although their midweek draw at Man City delivered good vibes.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the FA Cup live, stream link

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Stadium: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Yankuba Minteh (dead leg)

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction

Man United are healthier now and Bryan Mbeumo is soon to return from injury to add to their strongest possible squad. There are plenty of reasons to believe that the Red Devils should be able to triumph on Sunday, especially with Bruno Fernandes back in the team, and a first win since the dismissal of Ruben Amorim would go a long way to lifting spirits around Old Trafford. Let’s suggest that it’ll come, but with serious work first. Manchester United 2-1 (aet) Brighton & Hove Albion.