How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live: Summer Series stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United can keep up the good vibes and win the Premier League Summer Series with a solid performance Sunday versus winless Everton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Red Devils have beaten West Ham and Bournemouth, while the Toffees have lost to those same

two opponents over two days in New Jersey and Chicago.

WATCH — Manchester United vs Everton stream live on Peacock

Ruben Amorim’s men impressed against the Irons then built a four-goal lead over the Cherries, and will likely finish atop the Summer Series table unless they’re blown out by Everton after the Bournemouth vs West Ham ends in a one-sided way.

But it’s going to be all about performance for Amorim, whose charges have looked lively and committed in a manner more befitting Man United than most previous seasons.

Meanwhile, old Man Utd boss David Moyes brought a low-numbers, shallow team to the United States and they’ve resembled those statements. He’ll hope for a brighter result on Sunday.

Below you’ll find all the info you need for Manchester United vs Everton in the Premier League Summer Series, plus lineups and live updates on game day.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 5pm ET Sunday

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Bryan Mbeumo may make his Manchester United debut in the Summer Series, but who knows for how long as Amorim has been using the full allotment of subs over the first two matches. Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, and Amad Diallo have had impressive weeks in the United States.

Everton team news, focus

The Toffees have rotated a bit at this tournament, including in goal where Jordan Pickford and Mark Travers split the first two games. Thierno Barry has come off the bench both games, while Michael Keane and James Tarkowski played a bit in the second game to give the side’s beleaguered back line some respite.

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

It’s preseason so let’s just make this as preseason as possible — Everton to nick a point in a low-scoring affair. Manchester United 1-1 Everton.