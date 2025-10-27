How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
USATSI_27426267.jpg
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
USATSI_27426267.jpg
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 27, 2025 02:32 PM

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet for the first time this season and it’s a knockout affair when the League Cup fourth round hits St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The hosts are tournament’s reigning champions, and Eddie Howe’s men will hope to defend their title after defeating Bradford City 4-1 in the third round last month.

MORE — League Cup results | League Cup winners, records

Spurs claimed long-sought silverware last season as well, but that was under Ange Postecoglou. New boss Thomas Frank would be thrilled to post a deep tourney run or two on his Spurs resume this season. They beat Doncaster Rovers to reach the fourth round.

Both the Magpies and Spurs are coming off Premier League wins at the weekend, and will meet for the first time in the league come Dec. 2.

Yet are the odds in Spurs favor? Newcastle swept the season series last year and have won five of their last six against Tottenham Hotspur. That seems uneven for two well-respected sides.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Wednesday (October 29)
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot)

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs’ long injury list demands plenty from their depth, while Newcastle’s deep set of wingers and backs make them slight favorites, Their status as hosts and trophy-defenders may make that advantage just a bit stronger. Newcastle 2-1 aet Tottenham Hotspur.