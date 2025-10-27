How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet for the first time this season and it’s a knockout affair when the League Cup fourth round hits St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The hosts are tournament’s reigning champions, and Eddie Howe’s men will hope to defend their title after defeating Bradford City 4-1 in the third round last month.

Spurs claimed long-sought silverware last season as well, but that was under Ange Postecoglou. New boss Thomas Frank would be thrilled to post a deep tourney run or two on his Spurs resume this season. They beat Doncaster Rovers to reach the fourth round.

Both the Magpies and Spurs are coming off Premier League wins at the weekend, and will meet for the first time in the league come Dec. 2.

Yet are the odds in Spurs favor? Newcastle swept the season series last year and have won five of their last six against Tottenham Hotspur. That seems uneven for two well-respected sides.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Wednesday (October 29)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (groin), Destiny Udogie (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot)

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Spurs’ long injury list demands plenty from their depth, while Newcastle’s deep set of wingers and backs make them slight favorites, Their status as hosts and trophy-defenders may make that advantage just a bit stronger. Newcastle 2-1 aet Tottenham Hotspur.